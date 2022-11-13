Warmer today with a strong evening cold front and snow accumulation south of Hwy 50 overnight

Today’s Forecast:

It'll be a busy day and even busier tonight after a cold front blasts across the plains!

We'll start with sunshine and a light daytime breeze across the region. Clouds will move in through the afternoon, leading to a chilly end of the day.

A strong cold front with gusts in the 20 to 40 mph range will move south of the Palmer Divide just after sunset, sending temperatures quickly down to the 30s by the evening.

Light snow and flurries are expected overnight and early Monday morning. While we could see flurries and light snow from the Pikes Peak Region south to Pueblo, most of our snow accumulation will be south of Highway 50. Even if you don't see any snow, you'll get COLD with lows in the teens Monday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 52; Low: 19. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy today with highs in the low 50s. We'll see a very strong late day cold front with northerly wind gusts in the 20 to 40 mph range. Flurries or very light snow showers are possible overnight, but most of the city will not see any accumulation. Just a stray dusting in the grass or on car windshields.

Pueblo forecast: High: 57; Low: 24. Sunny to cloudy today with highs in the mid 50s. We'll see a windy cold front this evening with gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range. Flurries and light snow showers are possible tonight and early Monday, but only a dusting to a half an inch is expected across Pueblo and Pueblo West.

Canon City forecast: High: 57; Low: 26. Cloudy and breezy in the afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. We'll see a breezy cold front this evening with a couple of gusts in the low 20 mph range. WE could see flurries and light snow showers overnight, but a dusting is about all we could collect in the grass or on car windshields.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 46; Low: 11. Cloudy and cool in the afternoon with breezy daytime conditions. The cold front won't produce much wind tonight, but it'll let us get cold overnight with lows in the teens. Flurries are possible, but not very likely tonight or early Monday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Sunny to cloudy today with a strong early evening cold front bringing 20 to 40 mph wind gusts. A dusting of snow is possible through early Monday, but Monday morning travel is not expected to see an impact.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Mild and breezy today with dry daytime conditions. An evening cold front could bring north wind gusts in the 20 to 40 mph range. Snow showers are possible overnight and early Monday, but most people along or north of Highway 50 will see limited accumulation. La Junta and areas south of Highway 50 could see up to an inch or two through Monday morning.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Mild and windy today with gusty wind and snow overnight. We'll see snow through Monday morning with accumulations anywhere from 1 to 3 inches. I-25 could be slick between Walsenburg and Trinidad early Monday morning, but heavier snow is expected west near La Veta.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Windy and dry today but snow is expected tonight generally in the Wet Mountains and Sangre De Cristos. Rye could see 1 to 2 inches, but La Veta could be between 2 to 4 inches through Monday morning.

Extended outlook forecast:

Light snow will collect generally south of Highway 50 through Monday morning. We could see a few slick spots down from Walsenburg through Trinidad, but even more so on a couple of mountain roads west of I-25. The winds will relax Monday afternoon, but it'll be cold all day.

More flurries are possible with a reinforcing shot of cold air Tuesday, but accumulations look to be extremely low or nothing for most of the plains.

The entire week is looking cold, but even more so Friday with another strong cold front early in the morning. We could see snow showers Thursday night and Friday morning, but it's too far out to know accurate snow totals.

