Warmer than normal and breezy today

Today’s Forecast:

We're in for another beautiful Fall day with temperatures that would be a little more likely at the end of September than where we are right now.

Highs will be in the 70s and a few low 80s across the plains with a light breeze out of the south in the afternoon. Fire danger is low, but there could be remnant smoke out near Lake George from a prescribed burn earlier in the week.

Overnight, we'll be clear and cold with lows in the 30s and 40s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 76; Low: 43. Sunny and warm with a light breeze.

Pueblo forecast: High: 81; Low: 39. Sunny and a little hot in the sunshine with light winds.

Canon City forecast: High: 78; Low: 46. Sunny and warm with light winds.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 69; Low: 37. Sunny and a light breeze with comfortable temperatures.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Sunny and a little breezy at times with comfortable temperatures.

Plains forecast: High: 70/80s; Low: 30s. Sunny and a little hot in the sunshine with light winds.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Sunny and breezy with warm temperatures.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Mostly sunny and beautiful with a nice breeze and mild temperatures.

Extended outlook forecast:

The local weather story from Friday through early next week will be wind and fire danger.

Westerly jet stream winds will tumble out of the mountains Friday and Saturday, bringing strong gusts to the mountains and valleys, and strong winds across the foothills.

The strongest winds will arrive Sunday, with widespread gusts in the 30 to 60 mph range, depending on your location. Some of the strongest gusts in the plains will be along and south of Highway 50.

Snow is going to fall in the mountains Sunday, with a possible rain or snow shower across the Front Range and maybe the Palmer Divide early Sunday evening. If snow were to fall at Monument, there would be little to no accumulation.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.