Warmer than average today with lots of sunshine

Today’s Forecast:

Sunny skies, light winds, and warmer than average weather is the main forecast story today.

Temperatures will warm to the mid 50s in Colorado Springs and upper 50s for Pueblo. The winds will be light and fire danger is not a concern today.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 55; Low: 24. Sunny, mild, and dry with light winds.

Pueblo forecast: High: 58; Low: 17. Sunny and warm with dry skies and calm winds.

Canon City forecast: High: 57; Low: 29. Sunny, mild, and dry with light winds.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 48; Low: 21. Sunny and chilly with a light breeze and dry skies.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Sunny and cool with dry skies and light winds.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 10s. Sunny and warm with dry skies and calm winds.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Sunny and breezy at times with dry skies.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Sunny and chilly with dry skies and light winds.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday is going to be warm and windy ahead of a cold front that will likely wait until the end of the day to move in from the north. We'll see temperatures quickly drop overnight with really cold and windy conditions on Thursday.

Thanksgiving Thursday will be cold, windy, and possibly snowy. Snow showers and flurries are going to be possible with the best areas of accumulation north over the Palmer Divide and Monument Hill, as well as south from Walsenburg to Trinidad using the Raton Mesa to boost snow.

Friday will be really cold in the morning but dry in the afternoon. The weekend will be warmer and dry.

