Warmer Temperatures Will Stick with us to Kick Off the Work Week

Tonight's Forecast:

Temperatures overnight will only dip into the 40s for most of southern Colorado. You may only need a light jacket for the morning, and you can skip out on the bigger jacket. We will rebound pretty nicely with our temperatures with most of us back in the 60s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 42; High: 64;

The Springs tonight will dip into the lower 40s. We will start off with some breezy conditions, but this will continue to calm going into the overnight hours. Temperatures tomorrow will rise pretty quickly, eventually getting into the mid-60s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 34; High: 67;

Pueblo will have lows in the mid-30s tomorrow morning and throughout the day temperatures will continue to climb into the upper 60s. Definitely feeling like T-shirt weather rather than winter time. We will continue with these temperatures throughout the early part of this week.

Canon City forecast: Low: 41; High: 69;

Canon City will get into the lower 40s this evening. Tomorrow, highs will be in the upper 60s and potentially rise into the 70s. Mostly clear skies will help us with this warmup.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 35; High: 58;

Woodland Park will have lows in the mid-30s tonight. Tomorrow highs will eventually top out in the upper 50s. These 50s will last through most of this week.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 43; High: 60;

The Monument area will have overnight lows in the lower 40s. Highs will just barely break into the 60s. Mostly clear skies are expected.

Plains forecast: Low: Mid-30s; High: 70s;

The plains will see lows in the mid-30s for this evening and tomorrow most of the area will rise into the 70s. It will be a good day for getting outside and getting some errands done.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 39/41; High: 66/70;

The southern I-25 corridor will be in the upper 30s/lower 40s for this evening. Tomorrow, temperatures will rebound pretty nicely into the mid 60s for Walsenburg and lower 70s for Trinidad. Our latest climate outlook has Trinidad seeing some slightly above average temperatures for the next few months.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s;

The mountains will dip into the lower 20s tonight. Winds are still strong in some areas, and they will get lighter going throughout the evening. Highs tomorrow will top out in the 40s across the central mountains.

Extended outlook forecast:

Our upcoming week looks beautiful. Temperatures especially the first part of this week will give us an excuse to get outside. We will have a front move through on Wednesday, which will bring back some gusty conditions. Behind the front, temperatures will cool, but they will still be about 5-10 degrees above average. Next weekend will be cooler than this past one.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.