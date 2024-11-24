Warmer temperatures return on Sunday before a cold front moves through

Tonight's Forecast:

A cooler night is ahead with most of us sitting in the 30s, and the mountains just a little cooler. Winds will continue to stay light throughout the night. Going into tomorrow, warmer temperatures will return with the plains and I-25 sitting in the 60s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 36; High: 61;

The Springs will have mostly clear conditions with light winds going into tonight. Early morning lows will be just above freezing. Winds will start to pick up again tomorrow, as well as above-average temperatures.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 32; High: 65;

Pueblo is starting the night in the 40s and will eventually make it to the mid-30s. Winds will continue to stay light until tomorrow. We will see some gusty winds at times for Sunday, but we will continue with warmer conditions.

Canon City forecast: Low: 35; High: 61;

Canon City will get down into the mid-30s tonight and get right back up into the 60s for Sunday. We are tracking a cold front that will move through Sunday evening, and bring some cooler temperatures for the start of the work week.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 32; High: 48;

Woodland Park will get right down to freezing for the low in the morning. Highs won't be as warm as I-25 and you guys will only get up to the high 40s. Winds could get gusty at times throughout the day.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 36; High: 55;

Temperatures tonight for the Tri-Lakes area will be in the mid-30s. Going into Sunday highs will be right back into the mid-50s. Winds will be gusty at times.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s;

The plains will get down into the 30s tonight. For tomorrow, Highs will get into the mid-60s, which is well above-average for this time of year. A cold front will move through Sunday evening and drop our highs.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 36/38; High: 60/64;

Lows tonight will be in the mid-to-upper 30s with some light winds. Mostly clear conditions will persist throughout the night. We have the potential for some gusty winds tomorrow, so bring in any trash cans that may be sitting on your curb.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s;

The mountains are looking at a few chances this week for some snow. The first round will move through Sunday. Snow showers look to be widespread, so if you plan on traveling for Thanksgiving, keep this in mind. Mountain passes will be difficult to travel through.

Extended outlook forecast:

One more day of above-average temperatures before a cold front moves in and brings in colder air behind it. We have some potential snow chances for the middle of this upcoming week right before Thanksgiving. If you plan on traveling, keep this in mind because it could cause delays.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.