Warmer temperatures on Saturday, but a cooldown is on the way

Tonight's Forecast:

Once the sun sets, we should start to feel more comfortable. Temperatures tonight will dip into the 60s. A few spotty showers could make their way off of the mountains tonight, but once we wake up in the morning we will just be left with cloud cover.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 60; High: 89;

A calm and comfortable night is expected, with lows dipping into the lower 60s. A slight chance for a passing shower tonight, but cloud cover will just be left over by the morning. Temperatures tomorrow should stay in the upper 80s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 63; High: 97;

More comfortable temperatures are on the way! Once the sun sets tonight temperatures will finally start cooling into the 80s and 70s later on. Tomorrow will be another hot day, but some passing clouds may help to give us a little shade. Cooler temperatures will arrive by Sunday due to rain chances in the forecast.

Canon City forecast: Low: 61; High: 88;

Canon city will dip into the lower 60s for tonight. It will be another warm day for tomorrow before temperatures will cool off on Sunday. Rain chances will start to increase by the beginning of the work week.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 50; High: 76;

Lows tonight will dip into the lower 50s, and we will gradually warm into the mid 70s. We will fluctuate in the 70s for this week. Rain chances will return on Sunday and increase into the beginning of the work week.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 58; High: 86;

A calm and comfortable night is expected for the Tri-Lakes area. We will have a comfortable day tomorrow with highs in the mid 80s. We could see a stray shower tomorrow, but its unlikely. The rain chances will start to increase when we get into Sunday.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: Upper 90s/100s;

Once the sun sets, more comfortable temperatures should impact the plains. Another hot day is in store for us tomorrow with some places seeing triple digits. The rest of us will be pushing into the upper 90s. It is possible we could see a couple of stray thunderstorms tomorrow, but most of us will be staying dry.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 61/61; High: 87/90;

Lows tonight will dip into the lower 60s and ramp back up into the upper 80s/lower 90s. It is possible a stray shower could make its way off of the mountains. Most of us will stay dry for tomorrow before rain chances pick up on Sunday.

Mountains forecast: Low: Lower 50s; High: Upper 70s/Lower 80s;

Lows will be dipping into the lower 50s tonight, and some of us could see some overnight showers until the early morning hours. There will be a possibility of some passing showers tomorrow, but they shouldn't be too impactful. Rain chances will start to increase going into Sunday.

Extended outlook forecast:

Hot temperatures will stick around tomorrow. Some of us could see some passing showers, but most of us will be staying dry. Once we get into Sunday, afternoon rain chances will pick up. These will still be spotty, and we won't really see widespread rain chances until Monday. These rain chances will linger into Tuesday morning. We will have one or two days of some drier weather before another round of monsoonal moisture increases the rain chances again.

