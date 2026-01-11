Warmer temperatures and sunshine will continue to melt snow across southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Temperatures will be chilly yet again with overnight lows dropping into the teens and 20s. Luckily, winds will be light, so wind chill temperatures will be close to the air temperatures. Skies will be clear overnight.

Tomorrow's Forecast:

The sun will be out and about tomorrow and continue to melt snow in some areas. Be cautious on roadways because there will still be some standing water, especially back roads. Highs will make it back into the 40s. Temperatures will stay chilly due to the snow still on the ground in certain areas.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 20; High: 46;

Colorado Springs will get to 20 degrees overnight. Areas closer to Ramah will have temperatures dip into the teens. By the early morning hours of Sunday, temperatures will start to rise into the 30s. Skies will remain mostly clear to help met any snow. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 16; High: 46;

Pueblo will be chilly overnight with lows in the teens. Areas along the Arkansas River will be around the same mark. With skies staying clear, it helps temperatures to dip a little more. By the afternoon, highs will be back into the mid-40s. Some back roads and parking lots may still have some icy spots.

Canon City forecast: Low: 23; High: 51;

Canon City will have overnight lows in the lower 20s. Going into Sunday afternoon, skies will remain mostly clear and highs will be in the lower 50s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 16; High: 44;

Woodland Park will get down into the teens overnight. With mostly sunny skies, snow will continue to melt. This will mainly happen during the afternoon hours. Expect some roads to still be icy. Afternoon highs will make it into the mid-40s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 21; High: 47;

The Monument area will have some icy spots overnight and into tomorrow morning. It may take a few days for shady areas to fully melt. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 40s. There will be mostly sunny skies.

Plains forecast: Low: Teens; High: 40s;

The plains will be chilly overnight with lows reaching the teens. By Sunday afternoon, sunshine will help temperatures warm into the 40s. Areas where there isn't as much snow will have slightly warmer temperatures. This is mainly towards Cheyenne county.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20/15; High: 44/47;

The southern I-25 corridor will have the coldest temperatures towards the higher terrain and closer to Trinidad. Some areas will reach the teens overnight. Highs tomorrow afternoon will be in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Mountains forecast: Low: Teens; High: 30s & 40s;

The higher terrain will have overnight lows in the teens. With clear skies it will help temperatures to get on the colder side tonight. There will be a few passing clouds tomorrow, and temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s.

Extended outlook forecast:

For the extended period, highs will continue to rise and that is due to a high-pressure system building yet again. These highs will rise back above average. This will also keep the pattern quiet and dry. There will be a small disturbance around Wednesday and that will cause temperatures to dip just a bit. There is a very small chance for some more moisture at the end of the week.

