Warmer Saturday with lots of sunshine

Today’s Forecast: It will be a much warmer day compared to yesterday. Temperatures will be around 10+ degrees higher than yesterday. We will also be 5-10 degrees above seasonal highs. It will be sunny and dry. A few clouds will be possible in the afternoon, mostly across the high country. High temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s across the High Plains. They will reach near 80 degrees in Colorado Springs and the lower 80s in Pueblo, with pleasant 70s in the mountain valleys.

Tonight, a weak frontal boundary will move across the region. It will be a dry cold front with no precipitation expected. There could be slightly stronger winds as it passes through. Expect clear skies overnight.

Extended outlook forecast: Tomorrow will be slightly cooler as the boundary moves through. Temperatures will drop back into the 70s across the region under mostly sunny skies. An isolated shower over the high country will be possible. The best chance of rain should remain further west over the continental divide. Temperatures will rebound for the rest of the week. An isolated shower will be possible Tuesday afternoon/evening. The best chance will be over the higher terrain. High pressure will dominate for the rest of the week, keeping temperatures warm with mostly sunny skies!

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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