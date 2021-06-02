Warmer & mostly dry with isolated mountain/valley storms

Today’s Forecast:

We're looking at a pretty beautiful day across southern Colorado with pleasant temperatures and only a few storms in the afternoon.

Storm chances today are very isolated in nature and mostly over the Sangre De Cristos, Wet Mountain, and San Luis Valleys. No storms should be severe today, just a few gusty winds under storms in the valleys.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 75; Low: 50. Sunny in the morning and cloudy in the afternoon with dry skies, breezy winds, and mild daytime temperatures.

PUEBLO: High: 80; Low: 50. Sunny through most of the day with increasing clouds by the end of the day, dry skies, and warm afternoon temperatures.

CANON CITY: High: 78; Low: 52. Warm, dry, and breezy in the afternoon with increased afternoon cloud cover.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 68; Low: 42. Sunny in the morning with dry skies and beautiful afternoon temperatures.

TRI-LAKES: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Stunning weather today with sunny skies, afternoon clouds, and dry skies.

PLAINS: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Warm and breezy in the afternoon with mostly sunny and dry skies.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Breezy and dry through the afternoon with a stray shower or storm farther out west near La Veta Pass and the San Luis Valley.

MOUNTAINS: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Isolated showers and storms over the mountains and valleys, especially the San Luis Valley and the western Sangres.

Extended Outlook:

We could see a few more mountain storms Thursday afternoon, but those will be few and far between so most cities should stay dry.

We're going to see the hottest air of the year on Friday and Saturday.

Storms are possible on Sunday and Monday, going into early next week, but the rest of next week looks mostly dry and very warm.

