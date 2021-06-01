Warmer & brighter today with afternoon showers and storms

Today’s Forecast:

Patchy dense fog this morning will erode through the early morning, and we'll actually have sunshine to start our day!

Clouds will fill in this afternoon and we'll see showers and storms over the mountains move south and east into the I-25 corridor through the daytime. A few storms could be strong to severe today, mainly along or especially east of I-25 in the late afternoon. If we do see severe weather, large hail and strong winds are the main concerns.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 69; Low: 46. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy today with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A storm or two could be strong to severe today, especially south of east of the city with large hail and strong winds as the two main threats.

PUEBLO: High: 73; Low: 48. Sunny in the morning and cloudy at the end of the day with showers and storms through the afternoon. Storms today could be strong to severe, especially north and east of the city, with large hail and strong winds as the two main threats.

CANON CITY: High: 72; Low: 50. Sunny to cloudy today with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Severe weather is not expected but heavy rain, small hail, and gusty winds are possible.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 63; Low: 38. Sunny in the morning and cloudy in the afternoon with showers and thunderstorms. If we do see storms today, they won't be severe, but lightning, small hail, and gusty winds will be possible.

TRI-LAKES: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Dry in the morning with showers and storms possible in the afternoon. Storms shouldn't be severe but gusty winds, lightning, and small hail would all be possible.

PLAINS: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Sunny and warm today with more clouds in the afternoon. We could see showers and storms late today with more storms through the evening. Storms could be strong east of I-25 late today with large hail and strong winds as the two main threats, but storms after 8 pm farther east shouldn't be severe.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Showers and storms will develop late today but severe weather is not expected. If a storm is strong it would have gusty winds, lightning, and small hail.

MOUNTAINS: High: 60s; Low: 30s. We'll see scattered storms in the mountains this afternoon that will move southeast into the I-25 corridor through the end of the day.

Extended Outlook:

Storms tomorrow will be scattered across the Sangres and the Wet & San Luis Valleys but dry from I-25 to the plains. We could see a few isolated storms in the Pikes Peak Region Thursday, but mostly dry weather takes over from Friday to Saturday. Storms are more likely on Sunday with a few strong storms possible.

