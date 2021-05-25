Warmer & breezy today with increasing overnight cloud cover

Today’s Forecast:

The weather today should be a near repeat of Monday! We'll start with sunny skies, bring in stronger afternoon winds, and stay warm to hot through the afternoon. Clouds will build in tonight, and we could get thick enough clouds in the northern Pikes Peak Region for spotty drizzle up around the Palmer Divide.

Clouds overnight through early Wednesday could block the total lunar eclipse that will take place around 5:18 am Wednesday morning. Pueblo seems to have a bit of clearing in the models, but we also could see cities like Woodland Park up high enough above the clouds.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 78; Low: 49. Sunny, hot in the sunshine, and gusty in the afternoon with dry skies.

PUEBLO: High: 82; Low: 51. Hot and sunny today with breezy and dry afternoon conditions.

CANON CITY: High: 80; Low: 50. Hot and sunny with dry and breezy daytime weather.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 68; Low: 43. Warm and breezy with a few afternoon clouds and dry skies.

TRI-LAKES: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Sunny and warm during the day with increasing clouds overnight and a small chance for spotty drizzle early Wednesday morning.

PLAINS: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Sunny and hot through the afternoon with gusty daytime conditions.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s; Low: 40S. Sunny and windy through the afternoon with dry and hot afternoon conditions.

MOUNTAINS: High: 60s; Low: 40s. We will see a windy afternoon across the mountains with building cloud cover from the end of the day into the overnight hours. Skies should stay dry with only an isolated shower possible north of Teller County in the Front Range mountains.

Extended Outlook:

Isolated thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon over the mountains with more mountain storms on Friday.

Wetter weather develops over the weekend with scattered storms in the mountains pushing east on Saturday, and even more rain through the region from Sunday to Monday.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter