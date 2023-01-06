Warmer and windy locally with light Continental Divide snow

Today’s Forecast:

We are looking at a warm and windy day locally with light snow out west over the Continental Divide.

Snow totals out west will be fairly low with most ski areas seeing somewhere between 1 to 5 inches through the evening. Great powder if you want to head west for a few turns!

It'll be windy locally with the strongest winds generally along and south of the Highway 50s corridor through the afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 49; Low: 23. Mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild today with dry skies. There could be a quick flurry over the Rampart Range west of town this afternoon, but the city should stay dry. We could see a few daytime gusts in the 20 mph range, mainly on the west side of town.

Pueblo forecast: High: 55; Low: 19. A mix of sun and clouds today with windy and warm daytime conditions. We could see daytime gusts in the 30 mph range.

Canon City forecast: High: 53; Low: 25. Windy and warm today with a mix of sunshine and clouds. We could see daytime gusts in the 30 mph range.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 36; Low: 16. Mostly cloudy through the afternoon with a small chance of a flurry in the afternoon. We could see daytime gusts in the 20 mph range.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Mostly cloudy and mild with breezy conditions. We should stay dry today in the region. We could see gusts in the 20 mph range.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Windy and a little warmer today with dry skies. We could see gusts in the 30 mph range, mainly along and south of Highway 50.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Partly cloudy, warm, and windy today. We could see gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Cold and cloudy with gusty daytime winds. Light snow is expected over the Continental Divide. We could see gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range, especially near the Wet Mountains and Sangre De Cristos.

Extended outlook forecast:

We will see a continued warm up this weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Next week starts warm with more 50s in the plains. We could see a rain to snow chance on Wednesday, but the track of that storm is still uncertain.

