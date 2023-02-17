Warmer and sunny today with more neighborhood snow melt

Today’s Forecast:

More snow melt is expected today with sunny skies and highs in the 40s.

We'll be a little breezy through the afternoon with dry skies across the state.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 46; Low: 23. Mostly sunny with high-level clouds by the end of the day. Highs will warm into the 40s this afternoon with a light daytime breeze.

Pueblo forecast: High: 46; Low: 16. Mostly sunny in the daytime with cirrus clouds through the evening. We'll see a light breeze with dry skies in the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 51; Low: 27. Mostly sunny with late-day cirrus clouds. We'll be warmer today with light winds.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 44; Low: 20. Mostly sunny to partly sunny as cirrus clouds build over the mountains. Breezy and dry daytime conditions are expected.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Mostly sunny to partly sunny with cirrus clouds at the end of the day. Breezy and chilly daytime conditions are expected.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Sunny today with light winds and dry skies.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Mostly sunny with late-day cirrus clouds. It'll be breezy and mild in the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Increasing cirrus clouds in the afternoon with breezy and dry daytime conditions.

Extended outlook forecast:

A warming trend will build through the weekend with highs in the 50s across the plains. We will stay dry locally through the weekend, but we could see a little snow in northern Colorado on Sunday.

The next chance for local snow occurs next Wednesday.

