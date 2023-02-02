Warmer and sunny across southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Another really nice day with temperatures warming above average!

We'll see lots of sunshine with light winds, dry skies, and pretty nice temperatures!

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 48; Low: 20. Sunny, dry, and warm in the sunshine!

Pueblo forecast: High: 52; Low: 13. Sunny and beautiful today with light winds.

Canon City forecast: High: 50; Low: 24. Sunny and calm with warm daytime temperatures.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 42; Low: 16. Mostly sunny and cool with light winds.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Sunny and cool with dry skies and light winds.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Sunny and mild with light winds and dry skies.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Sunny and breezy with dry skies and mild temps.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Sunny and dry with chilly temperatures.

Extended outlook forecast:

We only get warmer from here with highs in the 50s and 60s over the weekend!

Sunday is going to be the warmest day of the weekend with mid-60s in Pueblo, and maybe a high right at 60 in Colorado Springs!

A cold front Monday could bring spotty rain and snow showers but with little accumulation or driving impact.

____

