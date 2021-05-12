Warmer and dry today with increased sunshine through the early afternoon

Today’s Forecast:

We'll start with overcast skies down below the mountains in the plains, but we should bring more sun back as we warm into the lunch hour. The skies should stay dry today other than a few daytime showers over the Front and Rampart Ranges.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 55; Low: 38. A few breaks of sunshine today with dry and mild daytime conditions.

PUEBLO: High: 59; Low: 39. More daytime sunshine with dry and cool daytime conditions.

CANON CITY: High: 57; Low: 41. Increased daytime sunshine with light winds and cool temperatures.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 45; Low: 32. Increased clouds with chilly temperatures and dry skies.

TRI-LAKES: High: 40s; Low: 30s. Sunnier skies with chilly temperatures and dry conditions.

PLAINS: High: 50s; Low: 40s. Warmer and brighter through the day with dry skies.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Dry and breezy through the afternoon.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s; Low: 30s. Sunny skies to start the day with increasing clouds in the afternoon and a small chance for isolated showers over the Front and Rampart Range.

Extended Outlook:

Thursday looks like the best day of the week with sunny skies and highs in the 70s across the plains! We'll see scattered rain chances on both Friday and Saturday afternoon across the region but we will have heavier rain from Sunday night through Tuesday.

