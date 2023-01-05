Warmer and dry today with Continental Divide snow Friday

Today’s Forecast:

Clear skies meant a COLD start to the day!

Temperatures begin in the teens and even a few single digits early this morning. Sunshine will start to quickly warm temperatures through the mid-morning with highs peaking out in the 40s and a few 50s south of Highway 50 in the plains.

We will see thicker cloud cover as the day progresses but warm air will still work to melt snow from earlier in the week in shaded areas.

Tonight, we'll be dry and cold with more cloudy skies.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 43; Low: 22. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy today with breezy, dry, and chilly daytime conditions.

Pueblo forecast: High: 49; Low: 18. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy in the afternoon with breezy, chilly, and dry skies.

Canon City forecast: High: 50; Low: 26. Increasing clouds today with breezy and chilly daytime conditions.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 42; Low: 19. Becoming mostly cloudy and breezy with cold and dry daytime conditions.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Increasing clouds with breezy, chilly, and dry daytime conditions.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Increasing clouds today with breezy and chilly daytime conditions.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Mostly cloudy, windy, and mild through the afternoon with dry skies.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Dry and cloudy today with chilly daytime conditions. Snow starts to move into the western border late tonight and accumulate through Friday across the Continental Divide.

Extended outlook forecast:

Continental Divide snow accumulates late tonight through Friday with dry skies by Saturday morning. Most ski areas could see somewhere between 1 to 5 inches of snow near the base areas tomorrow, and we will likely keep avalanche danger moderate to considerable.

We will stay dry and warmer through the weekend.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.