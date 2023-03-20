Warmer and breezy with spotty showers and flurries

Today’s Forecast:

Temperatures will be similar to Sunday but with a lot more clouds today.

Westerly jetstream flow will keep skies overcast with rain and snow across the Continental Divide. Locally, we could see isolated showers and flurries along the Front Range, Wet Mountains, and Sangre De Cristos.

The heaviest snow this week is expected over the Continental Divide, with the San Juans the target of 2 to 4 FEET through Thursday. Avalanche danger will become very high this week, especially around Crested Butte, Aspen, and most backcountry skiing in the San Juans and La Garitas.

The plains should stay pretty dry today other than a few isolated showers and sprinkles for areas near the Front Range and along the Palmer Divide.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 56; Low: 29. Cloudy, mild, and breezy. Isolated showers and sprinkles are possible in the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 62; Low: 31. Cloudy, warm, and breezy with a low chance for sprinkles in the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 58; Low: 34. Cloudy, warm, and breezy with a chance for isolated sprinkles and showers in the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 46; Low: 24. Cloudy and windy with light rain/snow showers through the afternoon and evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Cloudy, windy, and mild with isolated showers and sprinkles in the afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Mostly cloudy, breezy, and dry with little to no moisture expected east of the interstate.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Mostly cloudy and windy with isolated showers and sprinkles throughout the day.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Heavy snow falls across the mountains today with rain and snow showers locally in the Sangre De Cristos and Wet Mountains. Snow accumulations should stay pretty high up the mountains.

Extended outlook forecast:

Heavy snow will continue across the Continental Divide this week. This will increase avalanche danger across most of the mountains.

Locally, we look dry in the plains Tuesday with a little stronger wind.

Wednesday through Friday, spotty showers and flurries are expected over the mountains and adjacent plains.

This weekend will be colder and wetter with a broad rain/snow chance.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

