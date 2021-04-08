Warmer and breezy with scattered Red Flag Warnings

Today’s Forecast:

Fire danger is high today and we have scattered Red Flag Warnings across the region. Grass fire concern remains high today, and any spark that catches, especially in the warned areas, could spread quickly.

Temperatures will be warm to mild across the region today, and we'll see breezy to gusty daytime conditions. We should stay clear and breezy tonight with a cold front expected by Friday morning.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 70; Low: 37. Warm, breezy, and sunny today with gusty afternoon conditions.

PUEBLO: High: 77; Low: 39. Warm to hot under the sunshine with dry and gusty afternoon conditions.

CANON CITY: High: 73; Low: 36. High fire danger with dry air and stronger daytime winds with sunshine and warm afternoon temperatures.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 55; Low: 26. Sunny and breezy today with crisp daytime temperatures and gusty winds.

TRI-LAKES: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Sunny, windy, and cool today with dry afternoon skies.

PLAINS: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Higher fire danger from Prowers and Kiowa counties north with sunny skies and gusty daytime winds.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Strong to gusty winds with high fire danger from Walsenburg east into the grassy areas of Huerfano county.

MOUNTAINS: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Strong winds from the Sangres and Wet Mountains down into the valleys with dry and partly cloudy skies.

Extended Outlook:

A cold front Friday morning will hit with strong wind gusts out of the north and we'll see highs fall back to the 50s Friday afternoon. We should be warm and breezy over the weekend and chilly next week. The next chance for moisture comes as rain and snow Tuesday night through Wednesday.

