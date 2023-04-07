Warmer and breezy with Red Flag Warnings east of I-25

Today’s Forecast:

For most of southern Colorado, the weather will be absolutely beautiful today!

High temperatures will be back above average today with gusty winds along the I-25 corridor.

Red Flag Warnings are in effect across the eastern plains, generally for most areas east of I-25. Wind gusts will be in the 20 to 40 mph range in that region with relative humidity values below 15 percent.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 65; Low: 36. Partly sunny, warm, and windy with dry daytime conditions.

Pueblo forecast: High: 71; Low: 33. Partly sunny, warm, and breezy with elevated grass fire danger.

Canon City forecast: High: 68; Low: 38. Partly sunny and warm with breezy daytime conditions.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 59; Low: 28. Partly sunny and mild with breezy daytime conditions.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Partly sunny and mild with breezy and dry daytime conditions.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Warm and windy with high fire danger through the afternoon. Wind gusts will be in the 20 to 40 mph range today with areas of blowing dust.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Windy and warm today with high fire danger along and east of I-25. Red Flag criteria is at least elevated between Walsenburg and Trinidad.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Windy and mild today with dry skies and a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Extended outlook forecast:

The weekend will continue to warm above average with highs in the 60s in Colorado Springs and 70s for Pueblo.

Next week, a ridge of heat will bring near-record temperatures to the state, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

