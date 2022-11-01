Warmer and breezy today with growing mid-week fire danger

Today’s Forecast:

Tuesday will be amazing with lots of sunshine and really awesome temperatures.

We'll be breezy today with a few areas in the plains that have spotty fire danger. Fire danger gets more intense tomorrow with stronger winds and low humidity.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 70; Low: 40. Sunny, warm, and breezy with dry daytime conditions.

Pueblo forecast: High: 74; Low: 38. Sunny and beautiful with breezy afternoon conditions.

Canon City forecast: High: 72; Low: 43. Sunny and warm with breezy daytime conditions.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 63; Low: 33. Mostly sunny and mild with a light breeze.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Sunny and mild with a light breeze.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Sunny and warm with light winds and dry skies.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Sunny and windy at times with dry daytime conditions.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Sunny and a little windy in the afternoon with dry skies and some late day clouds.

Extended outlook forecast:

Fire Weather Watches are in effect for Wednesday due to strong wind gusts and really low humidity. Grass fires in the plains could spark and spread easily in the afternoon.

Snow will start to move into the state Wednesday night and leave Friday afternoon. We'll start to see snow on the western slope Wednesday night, with more widespread and heavy snow in the high country Thursday.

Locally, we could see a wintry mix and snow hit the mountains and valleys Thursday night through Friday morning. I-25 has a chance for snow showers Thursday night and early Friday morning, but exact totals are still very much up in the air. It'll be very windy Thursday, and that could really limit any snow accumulation on I-25 until early Friday morning.

Breezy and mild weather is expected over the weekend.

____

