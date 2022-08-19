Warm with scattered daytime thunderstorms

Today’s Forecast:

We're in for a very summer forecast with warm air and scattered thunderstorms.

Rain today will start over the mountains and drift east into the plains. Storms won't move too far east of I-25, and coverage will be spotty along the interstate.

If we did see any strong storms, they would be more likely east of Pueblo county where we have a bit more storm energy and wind shear. Mountain to I-25 rain should be non-severe.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 84; Low: 55. Warm with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. We won't see severe weather in Colorado Springs, but isolated heavy rain and lightning will be possible in a few storms.

Pueblo forecast: High: 90; Low: 59. Hot before clouds roll in through the mid-afternoon. We have a very small chance for rain today for isolated storms in the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 84; Low: 59. Warm with a chance for isolated daytime thunderstorms.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 70; Low: 46. Comfortable temperatures with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Nice temperatures with a chance for spotty thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 80/90s; Low: 50s. Hot with isolated storms in the afternoon, especially for areas a little closer to the interstate.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Warm and breezy with daytime spotty thunderstorms.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Scattered storms in the mountains and valleys today with a low risk for flooding near the Spring burn scar.

Extended outlook forecast:

We're going into a really unsettled and cool weekend pattern. Storm chances are present every day from the mountains to the plains, but our confidence in the rain is low.

We don't have a traditional monsoon pattern this weekend, and our long term weather models are pretty split. Some say we'll be dry along I-25, others say we'll have rain from the interstate east through the plains. We're leaning on at least a chance every day for most of the region from Saturday through Tuesday, but again, confidence is low at this point.

Temperatures will stay at or below average through the end of next week, especially on days where we see rain.

