Warm & Windy to Start the Work Week, Below Seasonal Averages to End It

Tonight's Forecast:

Clear and mild with light breezes. Lows in the mid 40s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 43; High: 71;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 45; High: 78;

Canon City forecast: Low: 45; High: 73;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 38; High: 63;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s;

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 80s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s;

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s;

Extended outlook forecast:

** RED FLAG WARNING ** for Monday from 9am - 10pm. Please be safe!

Gusty Winds return for Monday in advance of our next weather system. Overnight Monday, the low will track through the northern half of the state, bringing only an isolated chance for rain showers early Tuesday morning for the Pikes Peak Region and scattered rain shower chances on the Eastern Plains North of HWY 50. The system will move out with breezy conditions behind it once again, but late Wednesday a cold front will drop south, dropping out temperatures to below seasonal normals. Isolated to scattered chances for rain will be available from Thursday through Saturday, before we clear out for Sunday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

