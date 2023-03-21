Warm Tuesday ahead of a high wind event Wednesday with widespread fire danger

Today’s Forecast:

Tuesday will be very nice with dry skies and breezy daytime conditions.

We'll see a bit more sunshine through the morning today with heavier clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures should hit the low to mid-60s for most of the plains today, thanks in part to gusty southerly winds.

We will be dry across the plains today but heavy rain and snow will move across the Continental Divide. The heaviest snow is forecast to fall across the San Juans today and tonight.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 60; Low: 35. Increasing afternoon clouds with gusty daytime winds. Temperatures will be a little warmer than Monday with a high near 60 degrees.

Pueblo forecast: High: 67; Low: 37. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy with warm and breezy daytime conditions. High temperatures will reach the mid-60s in the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 63; Low: 43. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy with breezy and warm daytime conditions. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 44; Low: 31. Increasing daytime clouds with windy and cool daytime temperatures. A stray sprinkle or flurry is possible at the end of the day, but chances are better we stay dry in Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy with breezy and mild daytime conditions. We will stay dry through the afternoon and evening.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s & 40s. Partly cloudy daytime skies with warm temperatures and breezy afternoon conditions.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Partly cloudy and warm with gusty daytime winds. Wind gusts will be in the 30 to 40 mph range this afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 30s. Chilly and windy today with heavy afternoon and overnight snow across the Continental Divide. The San Juans will see the heaviest snow today and tonight, but much of the I-70 corridor and most high mountain passes will become slick and dangerous.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday will be a weather alert day due to high winds and widespread fire danger.

Wind gusts will be in the 50 to 70 mph range across southern Colorado with the strongest gusts in the Wet Mountain and San Luis Valleys, as well as the Sangre De Cristos and Wet Mountains. Gap flow areas like Walsenburg could also see gusts over 55 mph.

Fire danger will be widespread Wednesday with Red Flag Warnings expected in the afternoon.

A little rain and snow is possible on Friday for the mountains and adjacent plains, but we have a better chance for snow Sunday and Monday.

