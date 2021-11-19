Warm today with gusty winds over the mountains and valleys

Today’s Forecast:

Fremont county is under a weather alert day for high fire danger and red flag conditions. So far, this is the only county in our region with a Red Flag Warning.

Cloudy skies, breezy winds, and warmer conditions are expected across most of southern Colorado today. We'll stay dry with the strongest wind gusts in the mountains and through the valleys.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 63; Low: 34. Mostly cloudy and windy today, especially on the west and north sides of town. We'll stay dry with mild afternoon temperatures.

PUEBLO: High: 68; Low: 28. Partly sunny and breezy today with dry warm afternoon conditions.

CANON CITY: High: 65; Low: 37. Mostly cloudy and windy today with high fire danger through Fremont County, especially west through the Arkansas River Valley and over the mountains.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 55; Low: 30. Windy and cloudy today with dry and chilly conditions through the afternoon.

TRI-LAKES: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Cloudy and chilly today with windy and dry daytime conditions.

PLAINS: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Breezy across the plains with partly sunny skies and mild afternoon conditions.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Windy today, especially west over the mountains and through La Veta Pass. We should stay dry and mild through the afternoon.

MOUNTAINS: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Windy and dry across the mountains with cloudy skies and chilly daytime temperatures.

Extended Outlook:

Saturday is going to be windy and cooler behind a cool front with very little moisture south of the Palmer Divide. We could see some rain to snow showers along northern El Paso county, but north winds would likely prevent anything from falling much farther south of the county line. Teller county could see a few flakes Saturday afternoon.

Sunday will be chilly and dry with sunny skies leading into Monday. A fire danger day is back on Tuesday with warm, dry, and windy conditions.

Snow chances are growing for next Wednesday and Thursday... but there's a lot of uncertainty there.

More on this. The upper level pattern is generally in agreement with a broad trough that splits as the axis crosses Colorado, but look at the surface product. GFS says really spotty snow with much drier air, EURO paints more broad rain & snow in our region pic.twitter.com/SLBydzyn8m — Sam Schreier (@SamASchreier) November 19, 2021

