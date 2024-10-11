Warm temperatures to start off the weekend, but we have some cooler temperatures on the way

Today’s Forecast:

Warm and dry conditions will continue today. These temperatures are running about 10-20 degrees above average for this time of year. We will have some higher-based clouds throughout the day, but we will start to clear out once the sun sets tonight.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 79; Low: 50.

Temperatures will slowly climb into the upper 70s today, and we will also be staying dry. The weekend ahead will start off on a warm note, but a cold front moving through will help to cool us off on Sunday. Lows tonight will be back into the lower 50s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 86; Low: 44.

Warm and dry conditions will longer through the early part of the weekend. Temperatures today will get into the mid 80s and the average temperature for Pueblo this time of year is 72 degrees. We will be closer to those seasonal averages on Sunday after a cold front moves through.

Canon City forecast: High: 83; Low: 50.

Highs today in Canon City will be warm for October. Temperatures will get into the lower 80s and we will have some elevated clouds in the area. Temperatures tonight will drop back into the lower 50s. Cooler temperatures should arrive by the end of the weekend.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 73; Low: 39.

Woodland Park is also above average for this time of year. Temperatures today will reach the lower 70s, and lows tonight will get down into the upper 30s. Cooler temperatures will arrive by Sunday behind a cold front.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 75; Low: 50.

70s are expected for the Tri-Lakes area as well as dry conditions. Lows tonight will be in the lower 50s. A cold front will push through on Saturday evening and help to cool us down on Sunday.

Plains forecast: High: Mid-to-upper 80s; Low: 40s.

We are seeing some severe drought conditions near Lamar and no rain is expected this weekend. Temperatures today are also running above average in the mid-to-upper 80s. A cold front will push through Saturday evening, and we could see the highs on Sunday drop behind this.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 81/83; Low: 48/47.

Warm and dry conditions will last through today and Saturday. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s and lows in the morning will be in the upper 40s. Some cold fronts will push through and that could help to get us closer to those seasonal averages.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: Upper 30s.

The mountains are also above average for October. Highs today will get into the 70s across the board. Lows in the morning have been chilly and we have already had some freeze warnings for the San Luis Valley. Lows tonight won't get that cold with temperatures in the upper 30s.

Extended outlook forecast:

We are watching the potential for some cooler weather at the end of the weekend. A cold front will push through southern Colorado late Saturday evening and into Sunday morning. This will help to drop the highs on Sunday.

Going into next week, it looks like there are multiple chances for a cool down. A low-pressure system could arrive at the end of the week, bringing some rain and cooler temperatures.

