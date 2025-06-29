Warm temperatures persist ahead of our next monsoon pattern

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight's temperatures will be slow to cool with 80 degree temperatures lasting through the evening. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and 60s across the area. Tomorrow, temperatures won't be quite as warm as today with highs in the 80s and 90s. There will be a chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon. Flooding will continue to be a concern throughout the upcoming week.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 58; High: 87;

Winds will continue to stay light tonight and temperatures will drop into the upper 50s. Tomorrow's highs will be in the upper 80s. Some spotty showers will be possible in the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 60; High: 94;

Pueblo will have temperatures slowly drop into the 60s overnight. Winds will continue to stay light. Tomorrow, there will be a small chance for some spotty showers across the area.

Canon City forecast: Low: 59; High: 90;

Canon City will have light winds and temperatures in the upper 50s overnight. There will be an increase in rain chances going into Sunday. Highs will be in the 90s for Sunday.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 52; High: 76;

Woodland Park will have overnight lows in the lower 50s. There will be an increase in rain chances in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 53; High: 80;

The Monument area will have temperatures in the lower 50s overnight. Winds will be coming out on the northeast between 5 and 10mph. Sunday's highs will be in the lower 80s.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s;

The plains will have temperatures in the 60s overnight. some spotty storms will be possible this evening and clear out overnight. Highs tomorrow will be in the 90s and widespread thunderstorms will move in during the afternoon and evening,

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 59/58; High: 89/88;

The southern I-25 corridor will have overnight lows in the upper 50s. Temperatures on Sunday will rise into the upper 80s. Thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

The mountains will have light winds overnight and temperatures will drop into the 50s Highs tomorrow will be in the 80s across the area .

Extended outlook forecast:

A monsoonal pattern will pick back up starting on Monday. Each day this week will have a chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms. Flooding will be a concern throughout the week.

____

