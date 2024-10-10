Warm temperatures for today but we are tracking a potential cool down

Today’s Forecast:

A high-pressure system is still impacting us here in Colorado. This means more above-average temperatures and dry conditions. Freeze warnings are in effect for the San Luis Valley, so this includes Alamosa. Temperatures this morning were getting down into the lower 30s. As for I-25, much warmer temperatures this morning with most of us in the 40s and 50s. We will eventually warm into the mid-80s across southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 83; Low: 50.

Unseasonably warm temperatures are back with the numbers getting into the lower 80s for today. This is about 10-15 degrees above average for this time of year. Calm and clear conditions are expected throughout the day though we could pick up a few clouds in the afternoon. This cloud cover should clear out overnight.

Pueblo forecast: High: 87; Low: 46.

Highs today for Pueblo will be above average for this time of year. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s. We are tracking a potential cool down once we get into Sunday. Lows tonight will be chilly with temperatures in the mid 40s.

Canon City forecast: High: 85; Low: 51.

A high-pressure system continues to bring warmer temperatures and we are about 10-15 degrees above average for this time of year. We will eventually get up to 85 degrees in Canon City. Lows tonight will be in the lower 50s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 75; Low: 39.

Woodland Park is also seeing above average temperatures for today even though those temperatures are in the mid 70s. Lows tonight will be back down into the upper 30s, but no freeze warnings are expected yet. A few passing clouds will be possible today, but we should clear out overnight.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 79; Low: 48.

Temperatures are still above average for this time of year and today's highs will be close to 80 degrees. Usually we are in the 60s by this time of year. Lows tonight will be back into the upper 40s and we will start to clear out in the evening.

Plains forecast: High: Upper 80s/ Lower 90s; Low: 40s.

Another hot and dry day is expected for the plains. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The warmer temperatures will be along the Arkansas River Valley and the "cooler" temperatures will be in the northern part of the Plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 79/80; Low: 46.

A high-pressure system continues to bring above average temperatures today. We will be pushing into the upper 70s and lower 80s for today. We are tracking some cooler weather going into Sunday where highs could drop to near seasonal temperatures.

Mountains forecast: High: Mid 70s; Low: Upper 30s.

Even though the mountains are cooler than the surrounding area, they are still above average for this time of year. Cooler temperatures greeted us this morning with freeze warnings in effect until 9AM for the San Luis Valley. Temperatures will gradually warm into the mid-70s for today.

Extended outlook forecast:

We have the potential for a cold front to move through Saturday evening and going into Sunday morning. The highs on Sunday will be closer to the seasonal average. The second cool down that we could see would be during the beginning of the work week. A low-pressure system could help to move out this warmer air and bring some rain to the area. This forecast is still subject to change, but as of right now highs look to be in the 60s across central Colorado.

