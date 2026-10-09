Warm temperatures continue into the weekend, but changes are on the horizon

Today’s Forecast:

Frost advisories are in place for the San Luis Valley this morning until 9AM. Along I-25, temperatures are much warmer in the 50s and 60s. Highs continue to warm throughout the morning and will eventually top out into the 80s along I-25. Further east those highs will get close to 90 degrees.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 81; Low: 50.

Lows this morning are in the lower 50s. Bright and sunny conditions will prevail across the Pikes Peak Region which will bring highs into the lower 80s. Highs are usually in the 60s this time of year.

Pueblo forecast: High: 86; Low: 52.

Pueblo this morning has temperatures in the lower 50s. We will continue to see clear conditions today. Calm conditions will also last throughout the day with winds coming out of the west between 5-10mph. Highs will reach the mid-80s.

Canon City forecast: High: 84; Low: 53.

Canon City will wake up to temperatures in the lower 50s. Once the sun rises, those temperatures will warm quickly. Highs will reach the mid-80s and conditions will remain calm.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 71; Low: 44.

Woodland Park will continue to have afternoon temperatures in the 70s. Calm and clear conditions are back in the forecast. Winds will be coming out of the west between 5-10mph. A few more clouds will move in during the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 76; Low: 47.

Monument and the surrounding area will have morning temperatures in the upper 40s. Under this high-pressure system, conditions are expected to stay calm and dry. Highs will break back into the 70s.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s.

The eastern plains will continue the calm and dry streak as we near the weekend. Morning temperatures are sitting in the 50s. Highs will be very warm today with some areas approaching 90 degrees.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 81/82; Low: 52/50.

The southern portion of I-25 will have morning temperatures in the lower 50s. Calm and clear conditions will continue underneath this high-pressure system. As we head into the weekend, these conditions are set to continue.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s & 40s.

The mountains will have a couple of isolated showers later on in the afternoon. Highs today will reach the 70s. There will be more unsettled conditions as we near next week.

Extended outlook forecast:

Looking ahead, temperatures continue to rise into the 70s and 80s. Our next pattern change arrives early next week. Models are wanting to slow this system down which would mean cooler temperatures arrive about a day later. Highs next week have the potential to fall into the 50s and 60s.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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