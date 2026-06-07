Warm Temperatures Continue Along With a Fire Danger Risk

Tonight's Forecast:

There will be a few clouds overnight and temperatures will drop into the 50s for the I-25 corridor. Further east, temperatures will be slightly warmer in the 60s. Closer to the higher terrain and mountains, overnight lows will hit the 40s and 50s. Tomorrow morning, there will still be some mid and upper level cloud cover.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 58; High: 88;

Warm temperatures will be back in the forecast tomorrow with afternoon highs getting into the upper 80s. Partly cloudy skies will last throughout the majority of the day. There will be some breezy conditions will pick up with some gusts approaching 30mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 61; High: 95;

Pueblo will have some warmer overnight temperatures in the lower 60s. From the morning into the afternoon, temperatures will warm quickly. Highs will hit the mid-90s. Skies will be partly cloudy along with some breezy southwesterly winds. Gusts will reach 30mph at times. Red flag warnings will be in place from noon until 7PM.

Canon City forecast: Low: 60; High: 91;

Overnight lows will be in the lower 60s. There will be some mid to upper level clouds during the day along with some gusty conditions. Fremont county will be placed in a red flag warning from noon until 7PM. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 90s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 52; High: 76;

Woodland Park will dip into the lower 50s overnight. By 10am, temperatures will be in the 70s. Partly cloudy conditions will last throughout the majority of the day. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-70s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 55; High: 82;

Monument and the surrounding areas will have temperatures in the mid-50s early on Monday. Winds will gradually pick up during the day. These warm conditions will continue into the beginning of the work week with highs in the lower 80s.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s;

The eastern plains will have some of the hottest temperatures in Colorado. Afternoon highs will be in the 90s. Breezy conditions will pick up during the day. Some areas are looking at triple digits by Tuesday and Wednesday. Closer to I-70 there will be a chance of some stronger storms later in the day.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 60/59; High: 89/92;

The southern portion of I-25 will have overnight lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. From there, temperatures will warm quickly. Huerfano county will have another day of red flag warnings from noon to 7PM. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

The mountains and higher terrain will have a daily chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Overnight lows tonight and into Monday morning will be in the 50s. Afternoon temperatures will get into the 80s. Breezy conditions will arrive by late morning and the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

A high-pressure system is slowly building over the south central plains area. This is what will bring us the hot and above average temperatures. As an upper level low slides just to the north of us this will increase winds each day in southern Colorado. We are tracking a small shortwave around Thursday which would drop our highs. There is still some uncertainty with these temperatures, but as of the latest model release these highs look to reach the 80s.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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