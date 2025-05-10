Warm temperatures are in store for Mother's Day Weekend

Today’s Forecast:

Temperatures will be warm and above average for your Saturday. A few stray showers will be possible for the mountains, but I-25 and the eastern part of the state will stay clear. Temperatures will continue to rise going into Mother's Day with some areas getting into the 80s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 73; Low: 43.

The Springs will be calm and clear for today. Highs will get into the lower 70s and overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s. Temperatures will continue to warm going into Mother's Day with highs in the upper 70s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 77; Low: 43.

Pueblo will be right around average for the highs today. Light winds with mostly clear conditions are expected. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s, so if you plan on heading out early for Mother's Day, grab that jacket!

Canon City forecast: High: 75; Low: 48.

Canon City will have temperatures in the mid-70s today. Winds will be light between 5 to 10mph. Mostly clear conditions are expected throughout the day.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 65; Low: 39.

Woodland Park will have temperatures in the mid-60s. There is a small chances for some showers in the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s, and for Mother's Day highs will be in the lower 70s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 68; Low: 42.

The Monument area will have sunny conditions with temperatures in the upper 60s. Winds will stay light throughout the day. A shower along the Palmer Divide will be possible.

Plains forecast: High: Upper 70s/Lower 80s; Low: 40s.

The plains will have bright and sunny skies with temperatures rising into the upper 70s. Some areas along the Arkansas River Valley will get into the 80s. Winds will be coming out of the southeast which will help to warm us all up.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70/73; Low: 44/46.

The southern I-25 corridor will have temperatures in the lower 70s by the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s. A few stray showers will be possible in the higher terrain and along the mountain peaks.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s.

The mountains will start off with mostly sunny skies, but scattered showers will move in along the mountain peaks. Highs will be in the 60s and overnight lows will drop into the 30s.

Extended outlook forecast:

A low-pressure system off the coast of the Pacific Northwest will make its way east, and bring some windy conditions. These windy conditions will move in starting towards the beginning of this upcoming work week. Precipitation chances remain low throughout the week, but some spotty mountain showers will be possible.

