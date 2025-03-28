Warm Temperatures Are Expected for Friday Ahead of An Unsettled Pattern This Weekend

Today’s Forecast:

We are starting off warm this morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. You may still need a light jacket, but temperatures will continue to warm. We will get close to breaking the record, but our thought are that we won't quite reach that. More cloud cover will fill in going into the afternoon hours as this next system moves into the western side of the state. We will have a chance for some showers in the area starting Saturday afternoon, so it wouldn't hurt to keep and umbrella in the car in case you run into a spotty shower.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 77; Low: 42.

The Springs is starting off this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s. Today will be another great day to get outside with any kids or dogs. Temperatures will eventually top out in the upper 70s. Our daily high record is 80 degrees, and it looks like we won't quite hit that today. Rain chances will start to increase with this next storm system moving in during the weekend.

Pueblo forecast: High: 84; Low: 44.

Another warm, but dry day for Pueblo is expected.Temperatures this morning were in the mid 40s and once the sun rises we will increase in our temperatures pretty rapidly. Red Flag warnings will be in place starting at noon and lasting until 9PM this evening. Avoid any outdoor burning at this time. Overnight lows will drop into the lower-to-mid 40s.

Canon City forecast: High: 77; Low: 44.

Canon City is starting off with temperatures in the upper 40s. By 10AM we will be in the lower 60s. There will be an increase in cloud cover as we head into the afternoon hours. Canon City is included in the Red Flag Warnings for our southern counties due to the drier conditions that we have been having. Rain showers will be possible Saturday afternoon, so it will be good to keep an umbrella in the car.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 68; Low: 34.

Woodland Park is starting out this morning with temperatures in the lower 40s. Most of Teller county will be around the same mark. Once the sun rises temperatures will begin to warm. Highs today are expected to get into the upper 60s and this is considered above average for Woodland Park this time of year. Clouds will continue to increase as we go into the afternoon hours.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 71; Low: 39.

The Monument area has a warm start to their morning with temperatures in the lower 50s. We may fluctuate in the lower 50s until the sun rises and then they will begin their warm up. Temperatures will top out in the lower 70s for today.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s.

The Plains have temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s this morning. It's going to be another warm day for the Plains with temperatures eventually reaching the 80s in some places. There will be some gusty winds for the southern counties, but no red flag warnings are in the southeast part of the state. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 75/77; Low: 42/41.

The Southern I-25 corridor has temperatures this morning in the lower 50s. We will eventually reach the mid-to-upper 70s. Red Flags Warnings are in place for our southern counties. This is where we are seeing the driest conditions. Winds will become gusty at times, especially towards La Veta.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s & 70s; Low: 30s.

The mountains will have snow showers move into the area later today and will become more widespread overnight. Temperatures are expected to get into the 60s and 70s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Once we get into the weekend, this incoming storm system will increase our rain chances. We will start off with partly cloudy skies across the area and the cloud cover will continue to increase. Spotty showers will be possible in the afternoon on Saturday and during the overnight hours there's a slight possibility to transition over to a rain/snow mix. Most of us will just see rain. There will be a small chance of rain going into Sunday as well.

