Warm temperatures and rain will impact us this week

Tonight's Forecast:

Temperatures tonight will dip into the low 60s along I-25. For the mountains, it will be a little cooler. The plains will be in the mid 60s. Calm and clear conditions are expected.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 63; High: 94;

Tonight will be clear and calm. Waking up tomorrow, lows will be in the lower 60s. We will quickly warm up into the 90s by the afternoon. We have a chance of rain showers in the afternoon as well. These above average temperatures will stick with us through Wednesday.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 66; High: 99;

Calm and clear conditions are expected tonight. Lows will dip into the mid 60s. We will have mostly clear conditions until the afternoon when showers will make their way across I-25. These warmer temperatures will stick with us through Wednesday.

Canon City forecast: Low: 69; High: 95;

Canon City will have a warm night with lows in the upper 60s. We will have calm and clear conditions until tomorrow afternoon. Rain showers will be possible tomorrow afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 52; High: 81;

Lows tonight will dip into the lower 50s, and we will be calm and clear. Rain showers will be possible each day this week. A cold front will push through Wednesday which will bring cooler temperatures and rain.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 60; High: 90;

Lows tonight will dip into the lower 60s. Calm and clear conditions are expected. Rain will be possible tomorrow afternoon and into the evening. These will be very spotty showers, and some may not see much rain.

Plains forecast: Low: Mid-to-upper 60s; High: Upper 90s/100s;

The plains will have another chance to see rain tomorrow, and some could potentially become severe. Most showers will just have heavy rain and gusty winds, and some may not get severe. Even though rain will move in, temperatures will still be warm.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 64/63; High: 91/93;

Calm and clear conditions expected for tonight and through the morning. We have a chance to see showers along I-25 tomorrow. Other than that, warm temperatures are expected until Wednesday.

Mountains forecast: Low: Mid 50s; High: Mid 80s;

The mountains will hold onto the 80s until Wednesday. A cold front will push through aiding in rain chances. We will see daily afternoon showers.

Extended outlook forecast:

Above average temperatures will be with us until Wednesday. A cold front will then move through, which will bring cooler temperatures and rainy conditions. Thursday and Friday have the best chances to see rain in our area.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.