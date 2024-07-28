Warm temperatures along with a high UV index for Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

By the time we get to the morning hours, we should be clear of any rain. Tomorrow, we will be clear and sunny which will be perfect for any outdoor activities. It will be hotter tomorrow, so if you do plan on going out, wear that sunscreen!

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 57; High: 94;

Colorado Springs will be warmer tomorrow, than it was today. If you plan on being outside or sitting by the pool, sunscreen will be needed! Not many clouds will be in the area, so we will be feeling the full impacts of the sun. Highs will be in the mid 90s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 61; High: 98;

Time to break out the hats, sunglasses, and sunscreen again this week! Pueblo will continue to climb in temperatures throughout the week, but for Sunday we will be in the upper 90s. There will be multiple times this week where we could tie the record temperature.

Canon City forecast: Low: 63; High: 95;

Canon city will be warmer tomorrow with highs in the mid 90s. Plenty of sun to go around, and the UV Index will be strong. If you plan on spending any time outside, you will want to drink plenty of water and wear sunscreen.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 48; High: 84;

Woodland park will be cooler than the surrounding area, but still warm for the higher elevation. Sunshine will last throughout the day and sunscreen will be needed!

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 57; High: 89;

Looks like the Tri-Lakes area will miss the rain tomorrow, and should be left with plenty of sunshine. The UV Index will be high, so sunscreen will be needed.

Plains forecast: Low: Mid 60s; High: 100s;

The plains will be reaching triple digits again tomorrow, and along with this no rain is expected. With no clouds, the sun will be very intense. If you plan on going outside for an extended period, make sure to wear sunscreen!

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 60/60; High: 94/95;

Highs for Sunday will linger in the mid 90s, and lows will also rise to the lower 60s. Sunny skies are expected along with a high UV index.

Mountains forecast: Low: Upper 40s; High: Mid 80s;

The mountains will be cooler than the lower elevations, but it will still be warm for the mountains. Highs are expected to be in the mid 80s throughout the week, and we will have drier conditions this week.

Extended outlook forecast:

Warm temperatures return this week with some days approaching records. The Springs and Pueblo both have chances to tie the high temperatures. High UV indexes are expected this week, and it's important to protect your skin and wear sunscreen. Take frequent breaks in the shade and drink plenty of water this week!

