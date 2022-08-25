Warm summer temperatures with scattered afternoon thunderstorms

Today’s Forecast:

We're in for another awesome day with really nice summer temperatures and afternoon thunderstorms.

Storms will start up in the mountains today and move into the valleys and foothills through the afternoon and early evening. Cities like Colorado Springs and Canon City have a chance for rain today, but Pueblo and areas east should stay dry.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 85; Low: 58. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy with really warm afternoon temperatures. Scattered storms are possible at the end of the day, especially near the foothills and north closer to Monument Hill and Black Forest.

Pueblo forecast: High: 91; Low: 59. Hot and sunny through the mid-afternoon with clouds by the end of the day. We should stay dry today with rain chances much farther west near the mountains.

Canon City forecast: High: 88; Low: 54. Mostly cloudy in the afternoon and warm with a chance for isolated thunderstorms by the end of the day. Storm chances will remain best in the mountains and against the foothills.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 72; Low: 50. Mostly cloudy and warm with showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and early evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Cloudy in the afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms. We won't see anything severe, but heavy rain and lightning will be possible.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Hot and sunny through most of the day, but we'll see clouds build through the evening. We should be dry across the plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. We'll look warm and cloudy with scattered storms west over the mountains and valleys. I-25 from Walsenburg to Trinidad looks dry.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Storms and showers will start over the mountains after lunch and move east into the foothills near the plains. Storms won't be severe, but any heavy rain near a burn scar could cause flooding concerns.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday is not only the start of the Colorado State Fair, it's the best chance for rain we've had all week!

Storms will start in the mountains and move through the plains in the afternoon. Severe weather is not expected but some locally heavy rain and lightning is possible.

Saturday, a few more storms are possible in the mountains and foothills, but most of I-25 and the eastern plains will be dry.

The extended forecast is still pretty muddled with a lot of model disagreement. Temperatures will be near or above average through next week with a chance for storms mostly in the mountains, but a few days, rain could move out to I-25.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.