Warm, hazy and breezy with increasing afternoon clouds

We're in for a hot and breezy day, even as the remnants of Hurricane Kay throw overcast skies across the region.

Rain chances today are going to stay best along the Continental Divide, and on the west side of the San Luis Valley.

Wildfire smoke from Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and northern California will be noticeable today, especially across the northern half of the state.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 85; Low: 56. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy with wildfire haze across the region. We'll be hot and dry with windy afternoon conditions.

Pueblo forecast: High: 91; Low: 57. The skies will be hazy with sunshine turning overcast through the afternoon. We'll still be hot and dry today with breezy afternoon conditions.

Canon City forecast: High: 85; Low: 56. Mostly cloudy and hazy due to wildfire smoke with dry afternoon conditions.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 73; Low: 46. Mostly cloudy and hazy with comfortable daytime temperatures. We'll stay dry today and tonight.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Mostly cloudy, breezy, and dry with warm afternoon temperatures.

Plains forecast: High: 80/90s; Low: 50s. Mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon with hot and breezy afternoon conditions.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Mostly cloudy, windy, and warm through the afternoon. It'll be dry today and tonight.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Hurricane Kay will lead to overcast skies over the mountains with scattered showers and storms over the mountains, Continental Divide, San Juans, and La Garitas, as well as the west side of the San Luis Valley. Temperatures will be cool today with breezy afternoon conditions.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday will be cloudy, cooler, windy, and a little wet due to scattered thunderstorms. Rain chances will be best over the mountains and valleys, but we should see spotty storms hit the interstate in the afternoon and early evening. Thursday is another cloudy and cool day with isolated showers and storms in the mountains, and up around the Pikes Peak Region.

Hot and windy weather will return this weekend with highs in the mid 80s in Colorado Springs and mid 90s for Pueblo.

