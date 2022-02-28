Warm final day of February but an even warmer start for March tomorrow!

Today’s Forecast:

The weather is going to be awesome for most of this week with sunshine and really warm air through Thursday!

We'll close out February today with clouds in the morning and sunshine through the afternoon. High temperatures today should range from the 50s to the 60s across the region.

Tonight we'll keep clear skies and light winds with lows back into the 30s and 20s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 59; Low: 30. Mostly cloudy in the morning but sunny in the afternoon. We'll see a light breeze today with really nice afternoon temperatures.

Pueblo forecast: High: 64; Low: 24. Warm and dry today with light winds and very comfortable daytime conditions. We'll start with clouds but bring sunny skies back through the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 63; Low: 31. Cloudy in the morning and sunny in the afternoon with light winds and warm afternoon temperatures.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 55; Low: 28. Mostly cloudy in the morning and sunny in the afternoon with dry skies and light winds.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Comfortable temperatures in the afternoon with sunny skies and light winds past lunchtime.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Really warm and nice with sunny skies in the afternoon and generally light daytime winds.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Sunny and warm through the afternoon with light daytime winds.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Cloudy in the morning and sunny in the afternoon with more snowmelt and chilly daytime temperatures.

Extended outlook forecast:

Warmer air is expected through the middle of the week with more sunshine and increasing fire danger.

We'll be in the 60s and 70s over the next few days with Thursday as the warmest day of the week. Downsloping winds off the mountains will likely lead to an increase in fire danger by the end of the week, especially in the grassy areas of the plains.

The weekend looks very unsettled at this point with colder air and the chance for rain and snow. Snow chances look best on Sunday at this point, but a series of cold fronts could bring a rain to snow mixture Saturday night, especially across the mountains.

____

