Warm Fall weather is ahead in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

This evening will be clear and cool, but not as cold as the past few nights. Temperatures in the plains will drop to near or above freezing.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 35; High: 71;

Sunshine all day long on Monday with SE wind at 5-10 mph. High temperatures will be about 5 degrees above average.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 35; High: 73;

Lots of sunshine on Monday with S wind at 5-10 mph. The high temperature will be about 3 degrees above average.

Canon City forecast: Low: 41; High: 72;

Sunny on Monday with ESE wind at 5-10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 32; High: 65;

A sunny Monday is in store with S wind at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 35; High: 69;

Sunny on Monday with SSE wind at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 70s;

A completely clear sunny Monday is ahead with morning temperatures in the low to mid-30s and afternoon highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. ESE wind will be light from 5-10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 36/37; High: 69/72;

Mostly sunny on Monday with SSE wind at 5-10 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s/70s;

Mountain valleys will be sunny on Monday with a cold morning then highs in the low 60s to low 70s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures warm up another 10 degrees on Tuesday and it'll be another sunny day. A breezy cold front drops temperatures back to seasonable 60s and 70s on Wednesday. After that, temperatures slowly creep back up through the end of the week. The week is looking dry and sunny for southern Colorado.

