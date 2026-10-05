Warm Fall Temperatures will continue over the next several days

Today’s Forecast:

Above average temperatures will continue today with highs eventually reaching the 70s and 80s. A high-pressure system is in place and will keep us feeling nice and calm. An isolated shower or two is possible for the mountains, but most of our area will remain sunny.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 82; Low: 53.

Colorado Springs will start the day with temperatures in the 50s. We are tracking completely clear conditions today, so this will help temperatures to get into the lower 80s. Highs are about 10 degrees above average for this time of year. Temperatures overnight and into Tuesday morning will be in the 50s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 83; Low: 52.

Pueblo will have nice and calm conditions today which is perfect for getting outside. These conditions will last over the next few days. Afternoon highs will get into the lower 80s.

Canon City forecast: High: 84; Low: 56.

Canon City will start the day with temperatures in the 50s. With plenty of sunshine, these temperatures will warm quickly. By the time we get into the afternoon, those highs will be in the mid-80s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 74; Low: 47.

Woodland Park will have temperatures in the 40s, but will eventually warm into the mid-70s. We have plenty of sunshine in store for today. Just a few clouds possible towards the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s & 80s; Low: 50s.

Monument and the surrounding area will start the day with lows in the 50s. Once the sun rises, temperatures will warm quickly. Highs will be on the warmer side, eventually getting into the 70s and 80s.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s.

The eastern plains will have temperatures this morning in the 50s. Some of the warmest temperatures will be located along highway 50. These conditions will last over the next several days.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80/82; Low: 53/51.

The southern I-25 corridor will have temperatures this morning in the lower 50s. We will have plenty of sunshine today and throughout the next several days. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 80s.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s.

The mountains will have a few isolated showers and clouds today. Afternoon highs are still on the warmer side making it into the 70s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Looking ahead, there's not much change in our forecast. Afternoon highs will be in the 70s and 80s throughout the week. We are continuing with the above average temperatures.

There is a chance for some cooler temperatures early next week. A trough will be moving in from the Pacific Northwest. Winds may also be a bit gusty around this time.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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