Warm, Dry & Breezy on Sunday, Change of Weather Plans for your Monday

Tonight's Forecast:

Mostly Clear & Pleasant. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 37; High: 67;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 37; High: 73;

Canon City forecast: Low: 40; High: 64;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 32; High: 52;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s;

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 70s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s;

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

Extended outlook forecast:

** RED FLAG WARNING ** in effect for all of SE Colorado on Sunday from 11am-9pm. Conditions are ripe for fire weather with warm & sunny temps, dry air, and gusty winds upwards of 45mph.

A nice, albeit breezy day in store for Sunday with highs in the upper 70s in the Pikes Peak Region and upper 70s to near 80 out on the plains. Rain and snow showers start to move into the higher terrain by late in the day, a precursor of things to come...

On Monday, a cold front drops South and brings us a mixture of snow and rain. Some thunder is possible later in the day. For the lower elevations, it will be primarily a rain event. For the mountains however, snow is definitely in the forecast with anywhere from 3-6 inches possible for Woodland Park.

Once the system clear on out on Tuesday, we begin our ascent to warmer weather with highs topping off in the 70s by the end of the week.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

