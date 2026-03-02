Warm and windy conditions return to southern Colorado on Monday

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight, temperatures will dip down into the 30s across southern Colorado. The clouds will stay in the area overnight and into Monday morning. Winds will remain on the lighter side throughout the night.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 34; High: 69;

Colorado Springs will have morning temperatures in the mid-30s. There will be some breezy conditions during the day. Highs will be warmer than Sunday getting into the upper 60s. Winds from the northwest may prevent a few areas from reaching the 70s, but it's still a possibility. Partly cloudy skies will continue.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 31; High: 73;

Overnight lows for Pueblo will get below freezing in the lower 30s. Partly cloudy skies will remain and breezy conditions will pick up in the afternoon. Highs will be a few degrees warmer in the lower 70s. The windy conditions calm in the evening.

Canon City forecast: Low: 34; High: 73;

Canon City will have morning lows in the mid-30s. Some breezy conditions will pick up during the late morning and last during the day. Temperatures in the afternoon will be in the lower 70s. Clouds will remain in the area.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 34; High: 59;

Woodland Park will dip into the 30s overnight with the coolest temperatures during the early morning hours on Monday. Partly cloudy skies will stick around, but temperatures will still be warmer in the upper 50s. Some breezy conditions may make it feel a touch cooler than that.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 34; High: 65;

Monument and the surrounding area will get into the mid-30s overnight. Breezy conditions will pick up in the afternoon, but the clouds will remain. Highs will get into the mid-60s.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 60s & 70s;

The far eastern plains and counties will have some of the coldest temperatures in the 20s. Clouds will gradually move into the area, but will be a little sparse. Highs in the afternoon will get into the 60s and 70s. The warmest temperatures will be along highway 50.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 33/35; High: 72/74;

The southern I-25 corridor will have the driest conditions and combined with the stronger gusts, the fire danger risk will return. Red Flag Warnings will be in place from 11am and last through 7PM. Highs will reach the lower to mid 70s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s;

The mountains will have some of the strongest gusts tomorrow, especially towards mountain peaks. Morning temperatures will be in the 30s, and later on in the day temperatures will get into the 60s.

Extended outlook forecast:

The breezy conditions are thanks to a system currently making its way out to Colorado. This arrives on Tuesday and will bring snow to the mountains and rain to the lower elevations. Temperatures will be too warm for any snow in Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

The middle of the week clears out and the chance for a wintry mix arrives on Thursday evening and into Friday.

