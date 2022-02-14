Warm and sunny Valentine's Day

Today’s Forecast:

We couldn't ask for better weather the day after the Superbowl and on Valentine's Day!

The forecast calls for sunny skies and warm air across southern Colorado. We'll see light winds today so fire danger will remain low through the afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 55; Low: 28. Sunny and warm today with a light breezy and dry skies.

Pueblo forecast: High: 59; Low: 24. Very warm and dry today with light winds and sunny skies.

Canon City forecast: High: 58; Low: 27. Sunny with light winds and dry skies today.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 48; Low: 25. Mostly sunny and dry with a light breezy and chilly temperatures.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Sunny and breezy today with dry skies and mild temperatures.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Very warm across the plains with dry skies and light winds.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Breezy and dry today with dry skies and warm temperatures.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Cool and dry today with a light breeze and sunny skies.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 60s across the plains due to warm downslope winds!

A cold front will pass through the plains late Tuesday night and bring a cloudy and cold Wednesday. Snow showers will follow Wednesday night through Thursday morning. This doesn't look like a huge snow, but upslope easterly winds could blanket the plains in more of a broad 1 to 3 inches.

Thursday afternoon will be dry and cold with a warming trend into the weekend.

____

