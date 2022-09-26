Warm and sunny start to the week

Today’s Forecast:

Monday will be absolutely stunning with warmer than average temperatures and sunny skies.

The average high in Colorado Springs is 74 degrees, and 79 in Pueblo. We'll be a little breezy today and remain dry across the region.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 79; Low: 50. Sunny, dry, and warm with a light afternoon breeze.

Pueblo forecast: High: 85; Low: 49. Sunny and warm with light winds and dry skies.

Canon City forecast: High: 84; Low: 55. Sunny and dry with light winds.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 74; Low: 42. Mostly sunny and mild with a light breeze.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Sunny and dry with a light breeze.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s. Sunny and dry with light winds and dry skies.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s. Sunny and breezy with dry daytime conditions.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Mostly sunny and breezy with beautiful daytime temperatures.

Extended outlook forecast:

A wave of energy on Tuesday could bring scattered storms to the mountains, valleys, and parts of the I-25 corridor.

Warm and dry weather returns on Wednesday and Thursday, with cooler and wetter trends through the weekend.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

