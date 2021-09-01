Warm and hazy day with a cooler and rainy evening

Today’s Forecast:

Text

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 88; Low: 58. Hot and hazy today with breezy to windy conditions and rain moving in by the late afternoon. Storms should not be severe late today and tonight, but a few areas of heavy rain with lightning will be possible. Rain will diminish past midnight with dry skies by Thursday morning.

PUEBLO: High: 94; Low: 59. Hot and hazy today with windy to breezy conditions through the afternoon. Storms and rain will be possible at the end of the day but much more likely through the overnight hours. Severe weather is not expected but lightning and limited heavy rain will be possible.

CANON CITY: High: 91; Low: 62. Hot and hazy with late-day rain and thunderstorms. Storms today shouldn't be severe but lightning and a couple pockets of heavy rain will be possible through the evening.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 79; Low: 50. We'll be warm and hazy today with afternoon and overnight rain and thunderstorms. Lightning and a few pockets of heavy rain will be possible today but severe weather is not expected.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Warm and hazy before late day and overnight rain and thunderstorms move through. We should not see any severe weather today but lightning and pockets of heavy rain will be possible.

PLAINS: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Hot and hazy today with overnight rain and thunderstorms likely. Severe weather is not expected tonight but lightning and pockets of heavy rain will be possible.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Heavy rain west of the region will be likely over the mountains with flooding a big concern over the Sangres and the Spring burn scar. We could see a few pockets of heavy rain and lightning in the late afternoon and overnight hours, but severe weather is not expected at this time.

MOUNTAINS: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Showers and storms will develop over the mountains in western Colorado today and spread east across the central and eastern mountains through the afternoon. Heavy rain and flash flooding will be a big concern today over the mountains, including the La Garitas and Sangre De Cristos in our region. Severe weather is not expected, but there will probably be plenty of lightning with the heavy rain.

Extended Outlook:

We should dry the skies out late tonight and early Thursday morning, but more rain will return in the afternoon from the mountains into the plains. We'll keep storm chances with cooler weather in the forecast from Friday into Saturday, but storms will be much more limited and isolated by Saturday.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter