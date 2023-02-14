Warm and dry Valentine's Day with a winter storm on track to arrive tonight

Today’s Forecast:

Happy Valentine's day to all who choose to celebrate!

We'll see a dry and warm afternoon with highs in the 50s across the plains. It'll be windy for most of the day with gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range out of the northwest.

A Winter Storm is heading for southern Colorado tonight with warnings already in effect for every country in our region. Snow will start falling around 8 to 9 pm tonight across the mountains, foothills, and Pikes Peak Region.

The worst of this winter storm will fall overnight through Wednesday afternoon. Warm daytime temperatures could mean the roads get icy as snow melts and then freezes. Wednesday morning commute issues should be expected with possible school closures and delays.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 53; Low: 16. Mostly cloudy, windy, and dry through the afternoon. Wind gusts will be in the 20 to 30 mph range today. Snow could start up as quickly as 8 pm tonight.

Pueblo forecast: High: 61; Low: 21. Mostly cloudy, windy, and dry through the afternoon. Wind gusts will be in the 20 to 30 mph range. Snow could start as early as 8 pm, but it's more likely to be after 10 pm.

Canon City forecast: High: 56; Low: 22. Mostly cloudy, windy, and dry in the afternoon. Wind gusts will be in the 30 mph range. Snow could start as early as 8 to 9 pm tonight.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 38; Low: 6. Mostly cloudy and windy with gusts in the 30 mph range. Snow should start falling anytime after 6 pm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Mostly cloudy and windy with gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range. Snow should start falling tonight around 8 to 9 pm.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Early morning rain and snow along the Raton Mesa will leave to the east through Kansas, but we'll be dry for the afternoon. It'll be warm and windy today with gusts in the 20 mph range. Snow should start collecting after midnight tonight along the Raton Mesa and across areas closer to I-25.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Windy and dry today with early morning showers and snow. We'll be dry in the afternoon with more gusty winds. We could see snow develop after 8 pm tonight.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: >10. Heavy snow moves into the mountains this afternoon with more collecting through Wednesday morning. It'll be windy and cold today with gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday morning will start with snow-covered roads and active accumulating snow. We'll see more snow through the afternoon with stronger winds. Daytime wind gusts will be in the 30 to 40 mph range across the plains, creating blizzard-like conditions for people along and east of I-25.

Wind chills will remain dangerous all day Wednesday with values likely below zero all day. The coldest temperatures will be Thursday morning, with dry skies for the morning commute.

Warmer and dry daytime conditions are expected over the weekend.

____

