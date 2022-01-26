Warm and dry today with more light snow Thursday

Today’s Forecast:

Yesterday's snow was a bust for many areas like Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and Canon City, but Monument to Denver and the Wet Mountains certainly didn't miss out!

Today will be cold and dry across the region with sunshine through the afternoon. Low clouds and some fog will be persistent this morning in El Paso County, but by lunch we should have sunny skies.

Temperatures will warm closer to normal today with highs in the 40s across the plains.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 42; Low: 19. Cloudy and cold this morning with areas of patchy fog out through the northeast side of town. The sunshine will return by mid-morning with dry skies through the afternoon and evening.

PUEBLO: High: 46; Low: 17. Chilly and dry today with light winds and sunny skies through the afternoon.

CANON CITY: High: 43; Low: 14. Mostly sunny and breezy today with dry skies and chilly temperatures.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 35; Low: 9. Dry today with sunshine melting snow on the pavement and light winds through the afternoon.

TRI-LAKES: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Chilly and dry today with sunshine in the afternoon melting any snow on the pavement.

PLAINS: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Dry and chilly today with sunny skies and light winds through the afternoon.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Breezy and warm today with sunshine melting any leftover snow on the pavement through the afternoon.

MOUNTAINS: High: 30s; Low: >10. Really snowy commutes up into the Wet Mountains and over La Veta Pass this morning, but sunshine should help melt the pavement through the afternoon. We'll be dry and chilly through the afternoon with temperatures in the teens and single digits tonight.

Extended Outlook:

Another snow system will blow through southern Colorado Thursday, primarily in the afternoon and early evening. North winds will really limit snow accumulation in Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and Canon City, but Monument to Denver could still get a few inches. The Wet Mountains and Sangre De Cristos will once again see the bulk of our snow accumulations tomorrow.

Friday will be warmer and dry with sunshine through the afternoon. We'll carry a warming trend into the start of next week.

The next chance for snow arrives next Tuesday. We'll be cold and windy during the daytime with the best snow accumulations at or over 7,000 feet.

