Warm and breezy today with widespread 60s tomorrow

Today’s Forecast:

The weather is going to be AWESOME over the next few days with warmth as the main story!

Southwesterly jetstream flow will bring warm, desert southwest flow across the state over the next two days with highs staying well above average! We should warm up to the mid-50s in Colorado Springs and low-60s for Pueblo. It'll be breezy today but fire danger will remain fairly low.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 57; Low: 34. Increasing cloud cover through the afternoon with gusty and warm daytime conditions.

Pueblo forecast: High: 62; Low: 30. Increasing clouds with breezy and really warm afternoon conditions.

Canon City forecast: High: 60; Low: 38. Windy and warm today with increasing daytime cloud cover.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 46; Low: 26. Mostly cloudy, windy, and mild with dry skies.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Increasing clouds with windy and dry daytime conditions.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Increasing clouds with breezy, warm, and dry conditions.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Windy and warm with dry and cloudy daytime conditions.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Mostly cloudy and windy with dry and mild daytime conditions.

Extended outlook forecast:

Stronger westerly downslope flow tomorrow will bring high temperatures nearly 20 degrees above the average on Tuesday! Gusts could be in the 30 to 45 mph range in gap flow areas like near Canon City, Walsenburg, and Colorado City, but we will stay dry.

A quick moving storm system on Wednesday will bring colder air with a small chance for rain and snow showers. Most of the rain and snow will stay in the mountains, but locally we could see an inch or less in higher elevations of the Pikes Peak Region.

