Warm and breezy today with rain west into the high country

Today’s Forecast:

Most of southern Colorado is in for a dry and warm day with breezy afternoon conditions.

A line of rain moving across western Colorado and New Mexico will drift east through the day today, but not much moisture is expected in our region.

Isolated showers or virga will be possible in northern Teller and El Paso counties late today and early tonight, but areas like Pueblo down to Trinidad and east into the plains will stay dry.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 78; Low: 48. Warm and breezy today with an isolated shower or virga up around the northern county line by the early evening.

PUEBLO: High: 83; Low: 47. Hot under the sunshine with dry and breezy daytime conditions.

CANON CITY: High: 79; Low: 50. Breezy and dry today with a mix of morning sunshine and afternoon cirrus clouds.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 68; Low: 39. Mild and dry in the early afternoon but isolated showers or virga will be possible in northern Teller county late today and early this evening.

TRI-LAKES: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Warm and dry in the daytime but isolated showers or virga will be possible early this evening.

PLAINS: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Hot and dry today with sunny skies and breezy afternoon conditions.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Breezy and warm today with sunny skies and dry daytime conditions.

MOUNTAINS: High:60s; Low: 30s. Scattered showers are expected over the central mountains and continental divide today with just a few scraping the Sangre De Cristos in the early afternoon. We could see a bit more rain this evening over the Rampart Range and north to the mountains west of Denver.

Extended Outlook:

Dry and warm weather carries through Friday with high fire danger due to high winds and dry air Saturday.

Colder and wetter weather is possible on Sunday, especially over the mountains. We'll be dry and mild on Monday but rain and colder air could move in from Tuesday through Wednesday.

