Warm and breezy Fall weather

Today’s Forecast:

Grab a pumpkin spice latte and grab your Fall layers!

Today is going to be an amazing day with warm and breezy afternoon conditions. We'll be sunny through the region with a comfortable breeze in the afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 76; Low: 40. Sunny and breezy with really nice daytime temperatures.

Pueblo forecast: High: 80; Low: 36. Sunny and warm with a light daytime breeze.

Canon City forecast: High: 79; Low: 42. Sunny and warm with light winds and warm temperatures.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 68; Low: 34. Sunny with a nice breeze and gorgeous temperatures.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Sunny and breezy with mild daytime temperatures.

Plains forecast: High: 70/80s; Low: 30s. Sunny and warm with a light breeze.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Sunny and breezy with really nice daytime temperatures.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Sunny and comfortable in the daytime with a cooling breeze.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday will be a little cooler with north and northeast daytime winds. We'll see highs in the 60s and 70s across the plains.

A system to the south of Colorado will throw clouds across the state Saturday night with a cold front mixing together and dropping highs into the 50s on Sunday. If we do see any rain Saturday night or Sunday morning, it'll be along the southern Colorado border.

Next week looks really nice with very comfortable Fall temperatures.

