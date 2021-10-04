Warm and beautiful weather to start the week!

Today’s Forecast:

The weather this week is going to be nice, warm, and dry for most of southern Colorado!

Sunny skies and breezy conditions await our Monday afternoon. Tonight we'll be clear and cold with lows in the 40s.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 79; Low: 46. Sunny, breezy, and warm with dry afternoon conditions.

PUEBLO: High: 83; Low: 43. Sunny and warm in the sunshine with a light breeze through the daytime.

CANON CITY: High: 80; Low: 51. Sunny and warm with a light breeze and dry daytime conditions.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 68; Low: 41. Sunny and comfortable with dry skies and a nice afternoon breeze.

TRI-LAKES: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Sunny and comfortable with dry skies light winds.

PLAINS: High: 80s; Low: 40s. Sunny and a bit hot in the sunshine east of Otero county with light winds.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Breezy today with sunny skies and dry conditions.

MOUNTAINS: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Sunny skies with gusty winds and dry skies.

Extended Outlook:

Tuesday will be about as warm as today with more sunshine and stronger daytime winds. Low humidity and gusty winds will elevate fire danger across the region.

Wednesday we'll see a chance for rain and summit snow across the mountains, but I-25 and the plains east will stay dry.

