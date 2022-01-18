Warm afternoon Tuesday with 30s and light snow Wednesday

Today’s Forecast:

The weather is about to change dramatically with warm and breezy conditions today followed by winter weather tomorrow!

Our cold front will move in from the north at the end of the afternoon, so we should have no trouble hitting our high temperatures in the 50s and 60s across the plains.

Behind this cold front we'll see easterly winds and upslope flow overnight through Wednesday. That will mean a chance for fog and freezing drizzle overnight, especially in El Paso County, and light snow showers through Wednesday.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 58; Low: 26. Warm and dry today with partly sunny skies and light winds. We'll see a cold front move through by 3 pm with rapidly cooling temperatures through the evening. We should see areas of freezing fog and even freezing drizzle overnight, meaning early Wednesday morning there could be some icy roads to worry about.

PUEBLO: High: 62; Low: 24. Warm and partly sunny today with dry daytime skies. We'll see a cold front move through at the end of the day with a chance for fog and perhaps an isolated spot of freezing drizzle.

CANON CITY: High: 59; Low: 25. Partly sunny and warm today with a light breeze and dry skies. We could see some fog overnight but freezing drizzle chances remain low.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 46; Low: 19. Mostly cloudy and chilly today with breezy and dry daytime conditions. There could be some fog overnight but any freezing drizzle would likely stay in El Paso County.

TRI-LAKES: High: 50s; Low: 10s. Mostly cloudy and mild today with a cold front after 2 pm today and a chance for fog and freezing drizzle overnight through Wednesday morning.

PLAINS: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Breezy and warm through the afternoon with partly sunny skies and dry daytime conditions. There could be fog overnight and a few areas of freezing drizzle mainly north of Highway 50 near the Palmer Divide and El Paso county.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Partly sunny and dry with breezy and warm daytime conditions.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Dry and chilly across the mountains today with cloudy skies breezy daytime conditions.

Extended Outlook:

Wednesday is going to be an active forecast day with wintry precipitation through the daytime and much colder temperatures.

Upslope easterly winds overnight will allow for freezing fog and spotty drizzle, particularly through El Paso county overnight.

We'll keep easterly winds pushing upslope flow into the I-25 corridor and foothills tomorrow, meaning light snow showers will be possible through the afternoon and evening.

Thursday will be dry and cold with only a few early morning flurries. We'll see another snow system move through Friday with snow showers lingering through early Saturday morning.

We should be much warmer and dry from Sunday through early next week.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter